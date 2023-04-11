Educational qualifications of Deol family
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
Veteran star Dharmendra studied at Government Senior Secondary School, Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana. He did his matriculation studies from njab University, Chandigarh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dream Girl Hema Malini studied at Andhra Mahila Sabha, Chennai and then went to DTEA Mandir Marg till class 11.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol studied at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai, Maharashtra Mayo College, Ajmer, Rajasthan and also went to Mithibai College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol's wife Tanya Deol has studied at Mumbai and also has a diploma degree in Interior Designing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol reportedly is a graduate in Arts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol went to Sacred Heart Boys High School, Mumbai. He then went to Ramniranjan Anandilal Podar College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai and also went to Mithibai College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eesha Deol went to Jamnabai Narsee School and then went to Mithibai College, Mumbai and the University Of Oxford.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ahana Deol completed her graduation from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Deol completed his schooling at Ecole Mondiale World School, Juhu. He then went to Stella Adler Studio of Acting, New York reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol reportedly went to Ecole Mondiale World School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sara Tendulkar's Top 10 enchanting looks
Find Out More