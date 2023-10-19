Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with his sons; looks like their elder brother even at 66

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol turns 66 today. Can you believe it? We sure don't!

Shivani Pawaskar

Oct 19, 2023

Sunny's humility 

Sunny Deol met everyone with folded hands as they wished him on his birthday.

Goofy Sunny Deol

There's a childlike spirit in him, no? Just like his dad Dharmendra. 

Gadar 2 mania 

Sunny got a cake of the box office collections of Gadar 2 which is Rs 525 crores. 

Tara Singh's birthday 

Here's another cake for Sunny Paaji.

Sing along 

Everyone, sing the happy birthday song while Sunny Deol cuts the cake. 

Father-son bond 

Sunny lovingly hugs his son Rajveer. 

Pappiya Jhappiya

Sunny Deol kissed and hugged both his sons. 

Calorie intake 

Sunny Deol is so fit at this age. The actor was fed cake, calorie badhni banti hai, hai na?

More cake for papaji 

Rajveer who made his debut with Dono this month gave a big bite of cake to Sunny. 

Itna saara cake

Just Sunny Deol admiring the cake and the decoration on it.  

Happy Birthday to you! 

Sunny Deol looks more like Rajveer and Karan's elder brother than their father, don't you think?

