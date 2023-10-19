Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol celebrates birthday with his sons; looks like their elder brother even at 66

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol turns 66 today. Can you believe it? We sure don't!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Sunny Deol met everyone with folded hands as they wished him on his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There's a childlike spirit in him, no? Just like his dad Dharmendra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny got a cake of the box office collections of Gadar 2 which is Rs 525 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's another cake for Sunny Paaji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Everyone, sing the happy birthday song while Sunny Deol cuts the cake.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny lovingly hugs his son Rajveer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol kissed and hugged both his sons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is so fit at this age. The actor was fed cake, calorie badhni banti hai, hai na?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajveer who made his debut with Dono this month gave a big bite of cake to Sunny.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just Sunny Deol admiring the cake and the decoration on it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol looks more like Rajveer and Karan's elder brother than their father, don't you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!