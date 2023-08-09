Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol's fitness secrets will bowl you over

Fitness secret of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby DeolSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for Gadar 2, is known for his super-muscular body.
Not just him but his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol are also fit.
Dharmendra is aged 87 while Sunny and Bobby are aged 65 and 54 respectively yet they are super fit and here's the secret.
Sunny Deol's breakfast has scrambled eggs and toast, for lunch he eats past-chicken, and for dinner mixed flour roti with homemade ghee.
Sunny Deol is a fitness freak and workouts at personal gym at home.
Sunny who is a sports enthusiast plays table tennis and squash to stay fit and goes for hiking.
Dharmendra eats nutritious and organic food.
RARKPK actor's diet includes salad, lentils, whole grain, green vegetables, and lassi.
Dharmendra walks and swims to stay fit.
He also does indoor cycling which has a flour grinding machine attached.
Bobby Deol does heavy weight training for fitness.
Ashram actor follows a high protein diet which includes chicken, eggs, cheese, lentils, rice, bread and salad.
