Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and Bobby Deol's fitness secrets will bowl you over

Fitness secret of Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for Gadar 2, is known for his super-muscular body.

Deol Family

Not just him but his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol are also fit.

Deol Family’s fitness secret

Dharmendra is aged 87 while Sunny and Bobby are aged 65 and 54 respectively yet they are super fit and here’s the secret.

Sunny Deol diet

Sunny Deol’s breakfast has scrambled eggs and toast, for lunch he eats past-chicken, and for dinner mixed flour roti with homemade ghee.

Workout

Sunny Deol is a fitness freak and workouts at personal gym at home.

Sports enthusiast

Sunny who is a sports enthusiast plays table tennis and squash to stay fit and goes for hiking.

Nutritious and organic food

Dharmendra eats nutritious and organic food.

Dharmendra diet

RARKPK actor’s diet includes salad, lentils, whole grain, green vegetables, and lassi.

Exercise

Dharmendra walks and swims to stay fit.

Indoor cycling

He also does indoor cycling which has a flour grinding machine attached.

Bobby Deol workout

Bobby Deol does heavy weight training for fitness.

Bobby Deol exercise

Ashram actor follows a high protein diet which includes chicken, eggs, cheese, lentils, rice, bread and salad.

