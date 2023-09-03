Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol flops movies that are better than big Bollywood hits

Here are 10 Sunny Deol films that are more entertaining than many hit Bollywood films.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 03, 2023

Himmat (1996)

A spy-thriller starring Sunny, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah about a man taking the revenge of his friend’s death.

Salaakhen (1998)

A revenge-drama about a man avenging his father’s death.

Dillagi (1999)

The film marked Sunny’s debut as a director and also features his brother Bobby.

Champion (2000)

The story is about a spy saving the life of an Indian heir and also stars Manisha Koirala and Rahul Dev.

The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy (2003)

Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta, this is an intriguing story of an Indian spy.

Naksha (2006)

The action-adventure film also featured Vivek Oberoi and Sameera Reddy.

Ghayal Once Again (2016)

Before Gadar 2, Sunny starred in a sequel to his blockbuster film Ghayal but failed to win over the audiences at the time.

Mohalla Assi (2018)

This satirical drama starring Sunny and TV star Sakshi Tanwar is about the fake gurus that lure foreign tourists.

Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018)

Watching the three Deols, Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby in this slapstick comedy is worth a one-time watch.

Chup: Revenge Of The Artist (2022)`

Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan’s crime-thriller is an intriguing one time watch.

