Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has 4 more income sources apart from movies; find out

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is not just an actor but also a businessman. Take a look at his sources of income...
Movies, you might say, makes for the primary source of income.
It is said that Sunny Deol charges about Rs 10 to 15 crore per film.
As per a Times Now report, Sunny charged only Rs 8 crore for the Ameesha Patel starrer.
Let's have a look at Sunny Deol's other sources of income.
Sunny is also a producer. He owns a production house called Vijayta Films Pvt Ltd.
As per GQ India, Sunny is the owner of Sunny Super Sound, which is a famous dubbing studio in Mumbai.
The studio is also known as Sunny Villa which holds the screenings of new movies.
GQ India report states that Sunny owns restaurants, namely, He-Man (Karnal Highway) and Garam Dharam Dhaba in Haryana which adds to his income.
Sunny Deol charges a whopping Rs 2 crore for brand endorsement.
He has endorsed brands such as Lux Cozi, BKT Tires, Mango Sip and Escorts Tractors, as per GQ.
With these multiple sources of income, Sunny Deol's net worth is around Rs 130 crores.
