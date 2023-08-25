Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has 4 more income sources apart from movies; find out

Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is not just an actor but also a businessman. Take a look at his sources of income...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Films

Movies, you might say, makes for the primary source of income.

Fees per film

It is said that Sunny Deol charges about Rs 10 to 15 crore per film.

Gadar 2 fees

As per a Times Now report, Sunny charged only Rs 8 crore for the Ameesha Patel starrer.

More income sources

Let's have a look at Sunny Deol's other sources of income.

Production House

Sunny is also a producer. He owns a production house called Vijayta Films Pvt Ltd.

Dubbing studio

As per GQ India, Sunny is the owner of Sunny Super Sound, which is a famous dubbing studio in Mumbai.

Preview theatre

The studio is also known as Sunny Villa which holds the screenings of new movies.

Restaurants

GQ India report states that Sunny owns restaurants, namely, He-Man (Karnal Highway) and Garam Dharam Dhaba in Haryana which adds to his income.

Brand endorsements

Sunny Deol charges a whopping Rs 2 crore for brand endorsement.

Brand ambassador

He has endorsed brands such as Lux Cozi, BKT Tires, Mango Sip and Escorts Tractors, as per GQ.

Sunny Deol's Net Worth

With these multiple sources of income, Sunny Deol's net worth is around Rs 130 crores.

