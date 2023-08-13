Bollywood celebs with most Rs 100 crore films

Take a look at Bollywood actors who have bagged most number of Rs 100 crore films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Sunny Deol is all set to enter the Rs 100 crore club with Gadar 2 crossing the mark within 3 days of theatrical release.
A look at Bollywood actors who have most Rs 100 crore films to their credits citing domestic box office collection, according to reports.
Salman Khan has a total of 16 movies and the highest grosser is Tiger Zinda Hai with Rs 339.16 crore.
Akshay Kumar's record is of 15 movies and the highest grosser is Good Newzz with Rs 205.1 crore.
Ajay Devgn has 12 movies and the highest grosser is Tanhaji with 279.55 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan holds a record of 8 Rs 100 crore films and the highest grosser is Pathaan with Rs 543 crore.
Aamir Khan has a total of 6 movies and the highest grosser is Dangal with Rs 387.8 crore.
Hrithik Roshan has 6 movies and the highest grosser is WAR with Rs 317.9 crore.
Ranveer Singh has a total of 6 movies and the highest grosser is Padmaavat with Rs 302.1 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor has 5 movies and the highest grosser is Sanju with Rs 342.5 crore.
Varun Dhawan has 4 movies and the highest grosser is Dilwale with Rs 148.72 crore.
Ayushmann Khurrana has 3 movies and the highest-grosser is Dream Girl with 142.2 crore.
