Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and more Indian celebs hated and loved in Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan to Sunny Deol Bollywood celebs that are liked or disliked by Pakistani audienceSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023
Bollywood stars enjoy massive popularity in Pakistan. However, while some actors are loved some are hated by audiences in the neighbouring country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood and is loved in Pakistan as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's socially relevant roles have earned him a positive reputation among Pakistani audiences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is the most loved Bollywood actress in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is hated in Pakistan due to his roles in films like Gadar, Border, and Maa Tujhe Salaam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty is disliked by the Pakistani audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit's graceful performances and iconic dance numbers have made her a beloved figure among fans in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has a polarising figure in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher's political views and comments have led to division in opinion among people in Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif has gained popularity in Pakistan as well and receives a positive response.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has huge popularity in Pakistan thanks to his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
