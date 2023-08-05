Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan and more Indian celebs hated and loved in Pakistan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Bollywood stars enjoy massive popularity in Pakistan. However, while some actors are loved some are hated by audiences in the neighbouring country.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Bollywood and is loved in Pakistan as well.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's socially relevant roles have earned him a positive reputation among Pakistani audiences.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is the most loved Bollywood actress in Pakistan.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is hated in Pakistan due to his roles in films like Gadar, Border, and Maa Tujhe Salaam.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty is disliked by the Pakistani audience.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's graceful performances and iconic dance numbers have made her a beloved figure among fans in Pakistan.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has a polarising figure in Pakistan.

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's political views and comments have led to division in opinion among people in Pakistan.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has gained popularity in Pakistan as well and receives a positive response.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has huge popularity in Pakistan thanks to his film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

