Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut and other actors who have homes in the hills

Bollywood celebs and their extravagant lavish homes in the hills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol owns a lavish home in Manali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The home is serene and beautiful overlooking to mountains.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s home in Manali is majestic and huge allegedly worth Rs 30 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The house has classic aesthetic interiors and is reportedly named after her own self as Queen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neena Gupta has a heavenly home in Mukhteshwar, Uttarakhand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neena Gupta's holiday home is straight of a fairy tale.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam is a Himachali and bought herself a 100-year-old heritage home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 actress house is a typical, traditional Himachali house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has a perfect weekend getaway home in the hills of Panchgani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a swanky abode amid the serene greenery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suniel Shetty’s luxurious vacation mansion is nestled in the hills of Khandala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The property is alluring and vintage worth Rs 5 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!