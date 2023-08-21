Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Kangana Ranaut and other actors who have homes in the hills

Bollywood celebs and their extravagant lavish homes in the hills.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Sunny Deol

Gadar 2 actor Sunny Deol owns a lavish home in Manali.

The home is serene and beautiful overlooking to mountains.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s home in Manali is majestic and huge allegedly worth Rs 30 crore.

The house has classic aesthetic interiors and is reportedly named after her own self as Queen.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta has a heavenly home in Mukhteshwar, Uttarakhand.

Neena Gupta's holiday home is straight of a fairy tale.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is a Himachali and bought herself a 100-year-old heritage home in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

OMG 2 actress house is a typical, traditional Himachali house.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has a perfect weekend getaway home in the hills of Panchgani.

It is a swanky abode amid the serene greenery.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s luxurious vacation mansion is nestled in the hills of Khandala.

The property is alluring and vintage worth Rs 5 crore.

