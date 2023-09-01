Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol kisses mom Prakash Kaur’s forehead, wishes her on her birthday

On Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur's birthday, take a look at her life journey that proves she is a family woman.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Sunny’s adorable post

Sunny wishes his maa a happy birthday by kissing her forehead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiss of love

Sunny Deol loves his mom dearly, and these pictures are proof.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special wish

Karan Deol's special birthday wish for Prakash Kaur shows Dharmendra stays with her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happily family

Bobby Deol's birthday post for Mom Prakash Kaur is pure love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash and Dharmendra

Prakash Kaur is Dharmendra's first wife, and they are spending their old age together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dignified Deol woman

Prakash Kaur always maintained her dignity by not indulging in any controversy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No invitation

Hema Malini went missing from Karan Deol's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Living apart

Dharmendra and Hema Malini don't stay together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prakash and Hema haven't met

Hema Malini maintains a distance from Dharmendra's first wife for obvious reasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deol women

Prakash Kaur and Pooja Deol are camera shy and made heads turn at Karan Deol's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

