Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar and more stars who got injured while shooting or promoting their film

Bollywood stars who suffered injuries while at work.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023

Gadar 2 promotions

Sunny Deol is busy promoting Gadar 2 across India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny Deol injury

Sunny Deol injured his leg while promoting the film in Ahmedabad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

OMG 2 actor Akshay Kumar injured his knee while performing a stunt for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff was badly hurt himself while shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh suffered serious injuries during Gunday and Padmaavat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan sustained injuries on the sets of Project K now titled Kalki 2898 AD.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra too injured himself while shooting for Sohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty fractured her leg while shooting Indian Police Force.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan fractured his shoulder while shooting for Happy New Year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan suffered an injury while shooting for Bang Bang.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

John Abraham got a burn mark while filming for Shootout at Wadala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sustained a leg injury while filming Brahmastra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 longest running TV shows

 

 Find Out More