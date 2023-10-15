Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol on being a teetotaler; 'Daaru ka mujhe samaj...'

Sunny Deol who recently delivered blockbuster Gadar 2 spoke about not getting addicted to drinking and smoking.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 15, 2023

Sunny Deol is a teetotaler

Did you know that Sunny Deol is among those Bollywood celebrities who does not drink alcohol?

No smoking

Sunny Deol has also kept himself away from smoking.

Why not?

In a recent interview with Mashable India, the Gadar 2 star shared his reason of staying away from alcohol.

Tastes and smells bad

He stated that alcohol smells and tastes bad. It leaves you with a headache and hence he could never drink. He finds it 'non sense'.

His first try

He revealed that when he was in England, he tried to have alcohol to be a part of the society.

His reaction

He added that he did not understand why people drank alcohol as 'itni kadvi, upar se smell itni gandi hai, upar se sar dukhta hai, toh kyun peete hain?'

When he caught his son

His son Rajveer was also a part of the interview and he shared a fun anecdote about his father catching him after he drank one beer.

The fun story

Rajveer said that after having one beer, he went to pick a charger from Sunny Deol's room and tripped. Sunny Deol thought that he was drunk.

About his sons

Sunny Deol shared that he does not know when his sons started drinking.

Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol is now basking in all the success and glory that has come with Gadar 2. It is the second highest grossing film of 2023.

Flooded with film offers

Sunny Deol is now flooded with many film offers as he has proved that he is still a bankable star.

Upcoming films

Sunny Deol now has Lahore, 1947 in his kitty. He also has Border 2 and more.

