Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol rejected movies helped shape Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar's careers

Here are Bollywood movies turned down by Sunny Deol.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Sunny Deol - Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is still riding high on the success of his latest release Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol rejected movies

Do you know Sunny Deol rejected movies that later helped Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other actors?

Kesari

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari was first offered to Sunny Deol but rejected the offer.

Koyla

Sunny Deol was the first choice for Koyla but when the actor turned down the offer makers approached Shah Rukh Khan.

Pukar

Sunny Deol was the first choice to play the role of Anil Kapoor in Pukar.

Jaanwar

Sunny Deol refused to play Akshay Kumar’s role in Jaanwar because he had played a similar character in Jeet.

Lajja

Ajay Devgn’s role in Lajja was first given to Sunny Deol.

Deewana

After Sunny Deol rejected the role of Ravi Ahuja in Deewana it was then passed on to Rishi Kapoor.

Trimurti

Sunny Deol refused Trimurti and then makers roped in Anil Kapoor alongside Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol

As Sunny Deol turns 66 today we wish him more success in life.

