Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol rejected movies helped shape Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar's careers

Here are Bollywood movies turned down by Sunny Deol.
Sunny Deol is still riding high on the success of his latest release Gadar 2.
Do you know Sunny Deol rejected movies that later helped Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other actors?
Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari was first offered to Sunny Deol but rejected the offer.
Sunny Deol was the first choice for Koyla but when the actor turned down the offer makers approached Shah Rukh Khan.
Sunny Deol was the first choice to play the role of Anil Kapoor in Pukar.
Sunny Deol refused to play Akshay Kumar's role in Jaanwar because he had played a similar character in Jeet.
Ajay Devgn's role in Lajja was first given to Sunny Deol.
After Sunny Deol rejected the role of Ravi Ahuja in Deewana it was then passed on to Rishi Kapoor.
Sunny Deol refused Trimurti and then makers roped in Anil Kapoor alongside Jackie Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan.
As Sunny Deol turns 66 today we wish him more success in life.
