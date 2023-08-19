Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol REJECTED these films benefitting Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more

Sunny Deol's loss turned out to be THESE actors' gain. Here's how.

Nikita Thakkar

Sunny Deol returns

Sunny Deol has made a FAB comeback with Gadar 2.

Breaking records

Gadar 2 is breaking records at box office.

Films rejected

But did you know in the past he's rejected many movies that fell in laps of SRK, Akshay and more? List here.

Koyla

Reportedly, Sunny Deol was the first choice. He rejected and Shah Rukh Khan came onboard.

Deewana

Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor's role in Deewana was first offered to Sunny Deol.

Trimurti

Trimurti was also offered to Sunny Deol. But he didn't sign dotted lines.

Pukar

Sunny was reportedly the first choice to play the lead in Pukar instead of Anil Kapoor.

Badal

Sunny Deol was reportedly approached for the role but he suggested brother Bobby Deol's name.

Lajja

Reports suggest that Ajay Devgn's role was first offered to Sunny Deol.

Jaanwar

Allegedly, Sunny was also the first choice for Akshay Kumar's Jaanwar.

Kesari

Even the recent release Kesari was supposed to have Sunny Deol.

Prithviraj Samrat

Reports suggest that the role was written with Sunny Deol in mind.

Lal Badshah

Here's another film that Sunny Deol reportedly rejected.

