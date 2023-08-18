Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals how Bollywood has been unfair and ruthless with him 

In a shocking news update, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has opened up on how Bollywood has been unfair and ruthless with him.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Sunny's honesty 

Back in 2013, Sunny Deol shocked everyone by confessing the darkest truth about working in Bollywood. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Problem with heroines

Sunny Deol shared that the actresses refused to work with him. The actor said the reasons were best known to them. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rejections

Sunny Deol claimed that top heroines turned him down whenever he asked them to work with him. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Competition

The Gadar 2 star shared the ladies would want to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moving ahead 

Hence, Sunny started working with new heroines such as Urvashi Rautela who was a newcomer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny's plight 

The 65-year-old actor shared that he cannot work with A-listers. "Mujhse unke nakhre nahin bardaasht honge," he shared. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Confidence 

Sunny Deol had said that he would adapt in a better way so that while working with the new actresses, the pairing would not look mismatched. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wronged by many 

In a recent interview, Sunny shares that he launched a lot of actors and directors. A lot of top names were launched under the banner of Vijayta Films but left quickly. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Is he upset? 

Sunny Deol shares he holds no grudges against anyone and has moved on. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Last but not least 

"I forgive all those who wrote me off," the actor tells Koimoi.com before signing off.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 

Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2. He is in Dubai with Ameesha Patel. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha and more; TOP 15 Bollywood actors who were accused of overacting

 

 Find Out More