Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals how Bollywood has been unfair and ruthless with him 

In a shocking news update, Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has opened up on how Bollywood has been unfair and ruthless with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Back in 2013, Sunny Deol shocked everyone by confessing the darkest truth about working in Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol shared that the actresses refused to work with him. The actor said the reasons were best known to them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol claimed that top heroines turned him down whenever he asked them to work with him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Gadar 2 star shared the ladies would want to work with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hence, Sunny started working with new heroines such as Urvashi Rautela who was a newcomer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 65-year-old actor shared that he cannot work with A-listers. "Mujhse unke nakhre nahin bardaasht honge," he shared.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol had said that he would adapt in a better way so that while working with the new actresses, the pairing would not look mismatched.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a recent interview, Sunny shares that he launched a lot of actors and directors. A lot of top names were launched under the banner of Vijayta Films but left quickly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol shares he holds no grudges against anyone and has moved on.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I forgive all those who wrote me off," the actor tells Koimoi.com before signing off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is basking in the success of Gadar 2. He is in Dubai with Ameesha Patel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
