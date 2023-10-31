Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol reveals how Gadar success didn't prove lucky for him; will his fate change this time?
Shivani Pawaskar
Oct 31, 2023
Sunny Deol is riding high on the stupendous success of Gadar 2.
The movie made a historic collection of Rs 525 crores nett in India and is the second highest-grossing film ever.
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are going to grace the Koffee With Karan 8's next episode.
There's palpable excitement since both the Deol brothers seem to have bounced back in the game.
In an emotional conversation, Sunny will share about his struggles after Gadar was released two decades ago.
The 66-year-old actor recalls not getting the kind of films he wanted after Anil Sharma directed movie became a resounding hit.
He further talks about how everyone told him to work with young directors which is why he never got to work with the directors, the senior directors he wanted to work with.
Sunny also put the light upon the situation comparing it with the current scenario saying how today there's a whole entourage managing an actor.
"Now there are such a big entourage of people who are trying to tell you yeh nahi karna, woh karna. This is good for you and that is bad for you," he says.
Gadar 2 has received the same uproarious response as Gadar. It is a huge blockbuster of the year. We wonder what's next big thing for Sunny now.
Sunny Deol has not announced any movie yet though he has been grabbing headlines for his alleged upcoming new movies.
There are a few such as a multi-starrer with Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty called Baap. He is also supposedly playing Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation.
Sunny Deol not announcing any movie seems to be a move of treading carefully so as to not let history repeat itself.
One thing is for sure, now Sunny Deol's action movies are in big demand. In fact not just action movies but also other films.
