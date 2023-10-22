Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and other highest-paid actors of the 90s

Meet highest highest-paid Bollywood celebs of '90s.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2023

90s box office and fees

In the 90s, Bollywood box office numbers were considerably smaller than today's colossal figures. Limited film releases and a select group of actors commanded significant paychecks.

Highest paid 90s Bollywood actors

Here are some Bollywood actors who were highest paid actors in the 90s.

Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol used to charge around Rs 60-70 lakh per film.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK emerged as King Khan of Bollywood but during the 90s he took home Rs 35 lakh per film.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar used to charge Rs 60 for a film during the 90s.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan who now charges Rs 100 crore per film received Rs 25 lakh back in 90s.

Ajay Devgn

In the 90s Ajay Devgn earned Rs 70 per film

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty used to take home a paycheck of Rs 30 lakh per film.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit gave competition to actors during the 90s in terms of fees as she charged Rs 50 lakh for the film Koyla.

Amitabh Bachchan

Reportedly, back in the time, Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 3 crore for a film.

