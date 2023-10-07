Border 2 to happen without Sunny Deol? Know the truth about cast

Is Sunny Deol not going to be a part of Border 2? Here's what we know about the most-anticipated movie sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Sunny Deol bounced back in action with the super success of the sequel of his hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
After Gadar 2 success, fans demanded that Sunny make sequels of his other films too. The most in-demand one being Border 2.
Like Tara Singh, Sunny's Major Kuldip is an iconic character based on a real person.
Soon speculations arose about Sunny having signed Border 2 but the Gadar 2 star denied the same.
Recently, reports surfaced saying that Ayushmann Khurrana will join Sunny in Border 2.
Another bankable star that is, Kartik Aaryan's name also popped up as the one joining the cast of Border 2.
It was JP Dutta who made the super successful Border in 1997. It is said that his daughter Nidhi is planning a sequel around the same.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Nidhi revealed that no cast has been finalized as of yet.
The filmmaker shares that they will update on every detail of the movie themselves.
Since no cast is finalised yet as Nidhi claims, does it mean Sunny is not a part of Border 2 either?
Let's hope that Sunny Deol returns to the sequel of Border because the movie without him would seem incomplete, don't you think?
