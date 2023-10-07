Border 2 to happen without Sunny Deol? Know the truth about cast

Is Sunny Deol not going to be a part of Border 2? Here's what we know about the most-anticipated movie sequel.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023

Gadar 2 success 

Sunny Deol bounced back in action with the super success of the sequel of his hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. 

Sunny's demand 

After Gadar 2 success, fans demanded that Sunny make sequels of his other films too. The most in-demand one being Border 2. 

Sunny in Border 

Like Tara Singh, Sunny's Major Kuldip is an iconic character based on a real person.  

Sunny in Border 2? 

Soon speculations arose about Sunny having signed Border 2 but the Gadar 2 star denied the same. 

Ayushmann in Border 2? 

Recently, reports surfaced saying that Ayushmann Khurrana will join Sunny in Border 2.

Kartik in Border 2? 

Another bankable star that is, Kartik Aaryan's name also popped up as the one joining the cast of Border 2. 

Border 2 makers 

It was JP Dutta who made the super successful Border in 1997. It is said that his daughter Nidhi is planning a sequel around the same. 

Nidhi clarifies 

Taking to her Twitter handle, Nidhi revealed that no cast has been finalized as of yet. 

Border 2 deets 

The filmmaker shares that they will update on every detail of the movie themselves. 

Sunny not cast in Border 2? 

Since no cast is finalised yet as Nidhi claims, does it mean Sunny is not a part of Border 2 either? 

Sunny Deol as Major Kuldip

Let's hope that Sunny Deol returns to the sequel of Border because the movie without him would seem incomplete, don't you think?  

