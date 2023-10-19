Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's heroines who are also his good friends: Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh and more 

On Sunny Deol's birthday today, here's looking at the list of heroines he is also friends with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Shilpa and Sunny worked together very early in their career. Later, Sunny joined hands with Shilpa for her maiden production.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been friends. They recently reunited for Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, their relationship rumours are still wild. Sunny and Dimple recently reunited after the release of Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny was also linked to Amrita, his first costar. They reportedly met after the Gadar 2 success.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny and Preity have worked together in several movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They were paired in one of the most iconic movies, Darr.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After starring in one of the early movies in his career to their kids debuting with each other, they have come a long way.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Recently, reports claimed that Sunny and Raveena have rekindled their friendship. Sunny was also linked to Raveena.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They still have the magical chemistry. Someone should cast Madhuri and Sunny together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol clocks 66 years today and he looks so damn fine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny has not announced any movie yet but there's a strong buzz about him doing Ramayan, Gadar 3 and Border 2. There's also one more movie with Sanjay Dutt and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
