Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's heroines who are also his good friends: Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh and more 

On Sunny Deol's birthday today, here's looking at the list of heroines he is also friends with.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa and Sunny worked together very early in their career. Later, Sunny joined hands with Shilpa for her maiden production.

Ameesha Patel

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have been friends. They recently reunited for Gadar 2.

Dimple Kapadia

Well, their relationship rumours are still wild. Sunny and Dimple recently reunited after the release of Gadar 2.

Amrita Singh

Sunny was also linked to Amrita, his first costar. They reportedly met after the Gadar 2 success.

Preity Zinta

Sunny and Preity have worked together in several movies.

Juhi Chawla

They were paired in one of the most iconic movies, Darr.

Poonam Dhillon

After starring in one of the early movies in his career to their kids debuting with each other, they have come a long way.

Raveena Tandon

Recently, reports claimed that Sunny and Raveena have rekindled their friendship. Sunny was also linked to Raveena.

Madhuri Dixit

They still have the magical chemistry. Someone should cast Madhuri and Sunny together.

Sunny's age

Sunny Deol clocks 66 years today and he looks so damn fine.

Sunny's upcoming movies

Sunny has not announced any movie yet but there's a strong buzz about him doing Ramayan, Gadar 3 and Border 2. There's also one more movie with Sanjay Dutt and others.

