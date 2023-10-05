Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has an impressive line-up of new movies, view complete list 

Sunny Deol is in demand again after the super success of Gadar 2. Check out the list of movies he might star in next...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Gadar 2 success 

Sunny Deol has delivered one of the biggest hits in the industry with Gadar 2. It is a pleasant surprise.

Roaring success

Sunny Deol movie has earned Rs 524.8 crore, making it the second-highest Hindi grosser of all time. 

Sunny back in action 

And with it, the career of Sunny has found a new direction with a lot of offers already in the pipeline. Let's check out... 

Border 2 in making 

Earlier reports surfaced stating Sunny has signed Border 2 but the actor denied the news. 

Latest update 

Now, it is being said that Sunny Deol might share screenspace with Ayushmann Khurrana in Border 2. 

Gadar 3 

From Anil Sharma to Sunny Deol and more, everyone has dropped a hint about Gadar 3 already. Even the end credits of Gadar 2 say 'to be continued...' 

Sunny-Aamir project

Aamir Khan recently announced that he will be joining hands with Sunny for a movie with Rajkumar Santoshi. 

Title of the movie 

Aamir Khan Productions also announced the movie's name which is Lahore, 1947. It is said to have a strong India-Pakistan angle. 

Son of Sardaar 2

If reports are anything to go by, Ajay Devgn is working on SOS 2 and is very keen to get Sunny on board for the movie. 

Son of Sardaar 2 role 

As per the boxofficeworldwide.com report, Sunny has been approached to play the role of a villain in Ajay Devgn starrer. 

Confirmation awaited

Sunny Deol himself hasn't announced any movie apart from Aamir Khan starrer. Let's wait for official announcements but this is surely an exciting phase in Sunny's career. 

