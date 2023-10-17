Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Top 10 films on OTT that prove he's the ultimate action star in Bollywood

Sunny Deol has indeed left an indelible mark as one of Bollywood's ultimate action stars.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha - Zee 5

An epic love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, featuring intense action sequences.

Gadar 2 - Zee 5

Gadar 2 is a high-octane action drama extending the story of 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Border - Zee 5

Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this film is a patriotic tale of valor and sacrifice with high-octane action.

Jeet - Amazon Prime Video

A romantic drama featuring action and comedy, where Sunny Deol portrays a man who falls in love with the same woman as his friend, leading to some action-packed confrontations.

Damini - Netflix

Sunny Deol's performance as an advocate seeking justice for a rape victim earned him critical acclaim in this intense courtroom drama filled with emotional confrontations.

Ghayal - Zee 5

In this action-packed film, Sunny Deol plays a man seeking vengeance for his brother's death and fighting against corruption, which includes some iconic action scenes.

Yamla Pagla Deewana - Zee 5

A lighthearted comedy where Sunny Deol shares the screen with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol, featuring action sequences with a comic twist.

Apne - Amazon Prime Video

This film revolves around boxing and relationships, showcasing Sunny's action skills within a familial context.

Indian - Zee 5

Sunny Deol’s role as a police officer fighting against a terrorist was critically acclaimed

Singh Saab the Great - Jio Cinema

This film combines Sunny’s action prowess with a strong social message.

