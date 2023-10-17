Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Top 10 films on OTT that prove he's the ultimate action star in Bollywood

Sunny Deol has indeed left an indelible mark as one of Bollywood's ultimate action stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 17, 2023
An epic love story set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, featuring intense action sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is a high-octane action drama extending the story of 2001 blockbuster film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, this film is a patriotic tale of valor and sacrifice with high-octane action.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A romantic drama featuring action and comedy, where Sunny Deol portrays a man who falls in love with the same woman as his friend, leading to some action-packed confrontations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol's performance as an advocate seeking justice for a rape victim earned him critical acclaim in this intense courtroom drama filled with emotional confrontations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this action-packed film, Sunny Deol plays a man seeking vengeance for his brother's death and fighting against corruption, which includes some iconic action scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lighthearted comedy where Sunny Deol shares the screen with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol, featuring action sequences with a comic twist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film revolves around boxing and relationships, showcasing Sunny's action skills within a familial context.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s role as a police officer fighting against a terrorist was critically acclaimedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This film combines Sunny’s action prowess with a strong social message.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!