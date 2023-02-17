Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's Top 10 rejections and regrets

There have been many movies that Sunny Deol rejected in the past. Here, take a look at the full list of the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Feb 17, 2023

Deewana

Sunny was reportedly offered Rishi Kapoor's part in the film but he rejected the same.

Trimurti

Due to legal reasons, Sunny could not do the movie and then it went to Anil Kapoor.

Koyla

Reportedly, Sunny was the first choice for the movie.

Badal

Due to date issues, reportedly Sunny could not do the movie and it was given to Bobby Deol.

Pukar

Reportedly, Sunny rejected the movie because of his issues with the filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

Lajja

The actor was offered a role but as he rejected it, it went to Ajay Devgn.

Rejected Anurag Kashyap's script

Reportedly, the actor did not like Anurag's script as the Deols were shown to be dead and he said, "Deols don't die".

Kajol

The actresses refused to do Gadar as reportedly she did not want to do the film with Sunny Deol.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Reportedly she refused to work with the actor who had done many superhit movies.

Madhuri Dixit

Reportedly she rejected Gadar as she did not want to work with Sunny Deol due to his anger issues.

