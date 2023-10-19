Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's unseen family pictures with wife Pooja Deol and sons

Take a look Sunny Deol's family pictures.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol

Bollywood’s action hero Sunny Deol rings into 66 as he celebrates his birthday.

Gadar star

Gadar star

The Gadar 2 actor, who is still basking in praises for the film is a Family Man.

Family Man

Family Man

Sunny Deol has time and again proved to be a doting husband and father.

Marriage and children

Marriage and children

He married Pooja Deol in 1984 and welcomed sons Karan and Rajveer in 1990 and 1994.

Flashback Memories

Flashback Memories

This unseen picture of Sunny with wife Pooja and his son is so adorable.

Wedding Time

Wedding Time

Sunny Deol with wife Pooja and son Karan at the wedding of second son Rajveer Deol.

Promotion time

Promotion time

Father promoting son Rajveer Deol’s debut movie Dono

Supportive father

Supportive father

Sunny Deol on the sets of son Karan Deol’s debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass

Father son bond

Father son bond

Photos are proof that he shares a friend like bond with sons Karan and Rajveer.

Superhero father

Superhero father

Rajveer Deol while praising Gadar 2 called dad Sunny Deol a superhero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

