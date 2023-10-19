Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's unseen family pictures with wife Pooja Deol and sons

Take a look Sunny Deol's family pictures.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
Bollywood's action hero Sunny Deol rings into 66 as he celebrates his birthday.
The Gadar 2 actor, who is still basking in praises for the film is a Family Man.
Sunny Deol has time and again proved to be a doting husband and father.
He married Pooja Deol in 1984 and welcomed sons Karan and Rajveer in 1990 and 1994.
This unseen picture of Sunny with wife Pooja and his son is so adorable.
Sunny Deol with wife Pooja and son Karan at the wedding of second son Rajveer Deol.
Father promoting son Rajveer Deol's debut movie Dono
Sunny Deol on the sets of son Karan Deol's debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass
Photos are proof that he shares a friend like bond with sons Karan and Rajveer.
Rajveer Deol while praising Gadar 2 called dad Sunny Deol a superhero.
