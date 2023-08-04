Gadar 2: Sunny Deol has ruled the box office with these Top 10 films, will history repeat itself?

Before Gadar 2, a look at Sunny Deol's previous movies box office status

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol is returning with the sequel of Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol box office status

Will he rule the box office again like his previous movies?

Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Gadar Ek Prem Katha is all time blockbuster movie earning Rs 76.88 crore in 2001.

Border

Border released in 1997 was also a blockbuster hit.

Darr

Sunny Deol’s Darr starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan was a blockbuster.

Indian

The 2001 film Indian was a hit.

Ziddi

Sunny Deol’s another hit film in 1997 was Ziddi.

Damini

Damini is an iconic movie of Sunny Deol.

Ghatak

1997 film Ghatak was a hit at the box office.

Jeet

Sunny Deol ruled the box office in 1996 with Jeet.

Paap Ki Duniya

Paap Ki Duniya is also counted in the hit films of Sunny Deol.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Sunny Deol’s most famous Yamla Pagla Deewana achieved the status of semi-hit at the box office.

