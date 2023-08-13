Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer to become 11th film to cross Rs 100 crore in first weekend, check top 10

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 a sequel to Gadar EK Prem Katha to hit Rs 100 crore mark

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is receiving positive response and audience are flocking to theaters in mass.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 box office collection

With day 2 box office collection Gadar 2 has collected Rs 83 crore and is expected to enter Rs 100 crore club on day 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan collected Rs 127 crore within 2 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thugs of Hindostan

Thugs of Hindostan domestic collection was Rs 105 crore in 3 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju

Sanju a biopic on Sanjay Dutt collected Rs 120 crore in 3 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Race 3

Salman Khan’s Race 3 minted Rs 103 crore in opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai stands at Rs 114.93 crore in just 3 days of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s all-time blockbuster Dangal made Rs 106.95 crore in 3 days

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan

Sultan made business of Rs 105.15 crore in the opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo collected Rs 101 crore after 3 days of its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 102 crore after first Sunday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy New Year

Happy New Year collected Rs 108 crore in the first opening weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sridevi birth anniversary: Top 10 highest-rated movies of the actress on IMDb

 

 Find Out More