Gadar 2: Sunny Deol starrer to become 11th film to cross Rs 100 crore in first weekend, check top 10

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 a sequel to Gadar EK Prem Katha to hit Rs 100 crore mark | Aug 13, 2023
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is receiving positive response and audience are flocking to theaters in mass.
With day 2 box office collection Gadar 2 has collected Rs 83 crore and is expected to enter Rs 100 crore club on day 3.
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan collected Rs 127 crore within 2 days.
Thugs of Hindostan domestic collection was Rs 105 crore in 3 days.
Sanju a biopic on Sanjay Dutt collected Rs 120 crore in 3 days.
Salman Khan's Race 3 minted Rs 103 crore in opening weekend.
Tiger Zinda Hai stands at Rs 114.93 crore in just 3 days of its release.
Aamir Khan's all-time blockbuster Dangal made Rs 106.95 crore in 3 days
Sultan made business of Rs 105.15 crore in the opening weekend.
Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo collected Rs 101 crore after 3 days of its release.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 102 crore after first Sunday.
Happy New Year collected Rs 108 crore in the first opening weekend.
