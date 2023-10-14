Gadar 2: Sunny Deol to next do an action film with Pushpa makers?

After the success of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is set to join hands with Pushps film series makersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023
Sunny Deol is still riding high on the success of Gadar 2 a sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha.
The film pulled folks to theaters in massive numbers improving the downfall of Bollywood movies in multiplexes.
Following Gadar 2 success offers have been pouring in for Sunny Deol however he did not hurry up signing up for his next project.
The actor took time to analyze and study and then went on in talks with directors and producers.
Latest reports suggest that Sunny Deol is contemplating doing a Pan-India movie.
For the same, he is reportedly set to join hands with the makers of Pushpa.
Sunny Deol has chosen to do a Pan-India movie to widen his fanbase and he has collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa series producers.
If the reports are to be believed Sunny Deol's pan-India project will be a patriotic film.
The makers of Allu Arjun starrer have approached Kabir Khan to direct the movie.
The director who is currently working on Chandu Champion has shown interest but didn't sign the dotted lines yet.
The movie's plot revolves around a patriotic theme centered on India, although specific details about the story and screenplay are still in the process of being finalized.
Additionally, after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol expressed his interest in reviving his own films - Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Apne 2.
