Gadar 2: Sunny Deol to next do an action film with Pushpa makers?

After the success of Gadar 2 Sunny Deol is set to join hands with Pushps film series makers

Rupal Purohit

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Gadar 2 success

Sunny Deol is still riding high on the success of Gadar 2 a sequel to Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 brought audience back to theaters

The film pulled folks to theaters in massive numbers improving the downfall of Bollywood movies in multiplexes.

New movie offers

New movie offers

Following Gadar 2 success offers have been pouring in for Sunny Deol however he did not hurry up signing up for his next project.

Time to analyze

Time to analyze

The actor took time to analyze and study and then went on in talks with directors and producers.

A Pan-India project in mind

A Pan-India project in mind

Latest reports suggest that Sunny Deol is contemplating doing a Pan-India movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Collaboration with South industry filmmakers

For the same, he is reportedly set to join hands with the makers of Pushpa.

Expanding fanbase

Expanding fanbase

Sunny Deol has chosen to do a Pan-India movie to widen his fanbase and he has collaborated with Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa series producers.

Pan-India appeal

Pan-India appeal

If the reports are to be believed Sunny Deol’s pan-India project will be a patriotic film.

Director

Director

The makers of Allu Arjun starrer have approached Kabir Khan to direct the movie.

Kabir busy with other project

Kabir busy with other project

The director who is currently working on Chandu Champion has shown interest but didn’t sign the dotted lines yet.

Storyline

Storyline

The movie's plot revolves around a patriotic theme centered on India, although specific details about the story and screenplay are still in the process of being finalized.

Other projects

Other projects

Additionally, after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol expressed his interest in reviving his own films - Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Apne 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

