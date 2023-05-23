Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's onscreen son Utkarsh Sharma is a Vijay Deverakonda lookalike

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Utkarsh Sharma is gearing up for his upcoming movie Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

The actor will reprise his role from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Netizens claim that Utkarsh Sharma is a Vijay Deverakonda lookalike.

People compare his personality and looks with the Telugu superstar.

People found Utkarsh features similar to Arjun Reddy star.

Doesn’t he resemble with Vijay Deverakonda?

He made his first screen appearance as a child actor in the iconic movie.

He is the son of Anil Sharma who directed Gadar.

He gained fame from Sunny Deol starrer for his cute appearance.

He played the role of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son in Gadar.

As the movie is set for a sequel he is all grown up and will play his role after a leap of 22 years.

After Gadar Utkarsh featured in Genius and will now return to the screen with Gadar 2.

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues will open in cinemas on 11th August 2023.

