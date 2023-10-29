Gadar 2 super success: Here's when Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol plan to release Gadar 3

After the mammoth success of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more celebs starrer Gadar 2, Gadar 3 is on the cards too. Here's when the makers plan on release...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023
The India-Pakistan angle yet again won the hearts of the audience.
On the first day, Gadar 2 roared at the box office with a business of Rs 40.10 crore.
The Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel starrer movie minted Rs 525 crores at the box office.
As per reports, after the resounding success of Gadar 2, the makers are planning on making Gadar 3.
By the end credits of Gadar 2, the movie flashed that another sequel will follow soon.
As per trade analyst and industry tracker, Nishit Shaw, the makers of Gadar 2 are planning on releasing Gadar 3 in 2025.
Ameesha Patel shared in an interview that there was a reason behind Anil Sharma not showing Muskaan and Sakeena's meeting.
Ameesha Patel claimed that she wouldn't be a part of Gadar 3 if Sakeena did not have a substantial role in it.
Utkarsh Sharma also teased about Gadar having another instalment. The writers had a rough idea in their mind, he said in an interview.
There has been no confirmation about Sunny returning to Gadar 3 as Tara Singh. But can Gadar 3 be made without Sunny?
The actor has not yet announced any movie but has several offers in his lap, as per reports.
