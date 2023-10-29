Gadar 2 super success: Here's when Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol plan to release Gadar 3

After the mammoth success of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more celebs starrer Gadar 2, Gadar 3 is on the cards too. Here's when the makers plan on release...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Gadar 2 success 

The India-Pakistan angle yet again won the hearts of the audience. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 opening day

On the first day, Gadar 2 roared at the box office with a business of Rs 40.10 crore.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 lifetime box office 

The Sunny Deol Ameesha Patel starrer movie minted Rs 525 crores at the box office. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 3 in making 

As per reports, after the resounding success of Gadar 2, the makers are planning on making Gadar 3.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Katha will continue

By the end credits of Gadar 2, the movie flashed that another sequel will follow soon. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 3 release 

As per trade analyst and industry tracker, Nishit Shaw, the makers of Gadar 2 are planning on releasing Gadar 3 in 2025. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha's take 

Ameesha Patel shared in an interview that there was a reason behind Anil Sharma not showing Muskaan and Sakeena's meeting. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ameesha in Gadar 3?

Ameesha Patel claimed that she wouldn't be a part of Gadar 3 if Sakeena did not have a substantial role in it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Utkarsh's revelation 

Utkarsh Sharma also teased about Gadar having another instalment. The writers had a rough idea in their mind, he said in an interview. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Will Sunny return as Tara Singh?

There has been no confirmation about Sunny returning to Gadar 3 as Tara Singh. But can Gadar 3 be made without Sunny? 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunny in demand 

The actor has not yet announced any movie but has several offers in his lap, as per reports.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya, Shehnaaz Gill and more contestants who were labelled flippers on the Salman Khan show 

 

 Find Out More