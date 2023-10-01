Gadar 2, Tejas, Leo and more new movies releasing on OTT and theatres in October

Rupal Purohit

Oct 01, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is set to make its digital premiere on 6th December on Zee5.

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Akshay Kumar’s film based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal will release in theaters on 6th October.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian film will hit theaters on 20th October 2023.

Tejas

Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas will release in theaters on 20th October.

Leo

Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited gangster crime drama will open in cinemas on 19th October.

Sultan of Delhi

Sultan of Delhi is an action thriller web series streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 13th October 2023.

Khufiya

Khufiya is an espionage film starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. It will stream on Netflix from 5th October.

Dono

Dono releasing on 5th October is a rom-com introducing budding actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon.

Thankyou for Coming

Thankyou for Coming is chick flick starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill among others. It will release in theaters on 6th October 2023.

Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu romance drama will make its digital release on Netflix on 1st October.

Yaariyan 2

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan 2 will release in theaters on 20th October.

Kaala Paani

Kaala Paani is a survival drama revolving around plague affected Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The web series will stream on Netflix from 18th October.

