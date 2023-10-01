Gadar 2, Tejas, Leo and more new movies releasing on OTT and theatres in October

Check out film and web series releasing in October on OTT and theatersSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 01, 2023
Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 is set to make its digital premiere on 6th December on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s film based on the Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989, in West Bengal will release in theaters on 6th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer dystopian film will hit theaters on 20th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s film Tejas will release in theaters on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s much awaited gangster crime drama will open in cinemas on 19th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sultan of Delhi is an action thriller web series streaming on Disney+Hotstar from 13th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khufiya is an espionage film starring Tabu and Ali Fazal. It will stream on Netflix from 5th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dono releasing on 5th October is a rom-com introducing budding actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thankyou for Coming is chick flick starring Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill among others. It will release in theaters on 6th October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu romance drama will make its digital release on Netflix on 1st October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan 2 will release in theaters on 20th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala Paani is a survival drama revolving around plague affected Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The web series will stream on Netflix from 18th October.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
