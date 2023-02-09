Gadar 2: These 10 characters from Gadar will not be part of the sequel

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is directed by Anil Sharma and will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel in main roles. A look at 10 characters from Gadar will not be part of the sequel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023
Om Puri who was the narrator in the film passed away on January 6, 2017.
Amrish Puri played the role of Sakina Ali's father who died on January 12, 2005.
Dolly Bindra played the role of Gul Khan's wife in the film.
Mushtaq Khan played the role of Gul Khan.
Tony Mirchandani was seen in Gadar.
Vikrant Chaturvedi played an important role in Gadar.
Mithlesh Chaturvedi who played the role of a newspaper editor in the film died in August 2022.
Ehsaan Khan played a supporting role in Gadar.
Vivek Shauq died of a heart attack on January 10, 2011.
Ishrat Ali passed on New Year day of 2014 due to domestic accident.
