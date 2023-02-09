Gadar 2: These 10 characters from Gadar will not be part of the sequel

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is directed by Anil Sharma and will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel in main roles. A look at 10 characters from Gadar will not be part of the sequel.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2023

Om Puri

Om Puri who was the narrator in the film passed away on January 6, 2017.

Amrish Puri

Amrish Puri played the role of Sakina Ali's father who died on January 12, 2005.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra played the role of Gul Khan's wife in the film.

Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan played the role of Gul Khan.

Tony Mirchandani

Tony Mirchandani was seen in Gadar.

Vikrant Chaturvedi

Vikrant Chaturvedi played an important role in Gadar.

Mithlesh Chaturvedi

Mithlesh Chaturvedi who played the role of a newspaper editor in the film died in August 2022.

Ehsaan Khan

Ehsaan Khan played a supporting role in Gadar.

Vivek Shauq

Vivek Shauq died of a heart attack on January 10, 2011.

Ishrat Ali

Ishrat Ali passed on New Year day of 2014 due to domestic accident.

