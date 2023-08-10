Gadar 2: These actresses rejected to play Ameesha Patel's role in Sunny Deol starrer

Before Gadar 2 take a look at the actresses who were offered the role of Sakina

Rupal Purohit

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is an all time blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Gadar story

The film follows the story of Hindu boy Tara Singh and Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina marrying amid India-Pakistan separation.

Gadar 2

After 22 years the makers have returned with a sequel Gadar: The Katha Continues.

Gadar lead cast

Lead cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have returned to their titular roles.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

The two actors and the character were highly loved and received critical acclaim.

Actresses who refused Gadar

Before Gadar 2 release let's see actresses who rejected the role of Sakina.

Kajol

Kajol turned down the offer because of the casting of lead hero Sunny Deol.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected because she didn’t want to work in an action film.

Madhuri Dixit

Having worked with Sunny Deol in Tridev Madhuri Dixit didn’t want to work with him again.

Sridevi

Reportedly, Sridevi didn’t want to work with Sunny Deol hence she also turned down the offer.

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan refused to star in Gadar because of her busy schedule as her dates weren’t matching.

Gadar 2 release

Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.

