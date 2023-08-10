Gadar 2: These actresses rejected to play Ameesha Patel's role in Sunny Deol starrer

Before Gadar 2 take a look at the actresses who were offered the role of SakinaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 10, 2023
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is an all time blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film follows the story of Hindu boy Tara Singh and Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina marrying amid India-Pakistan separation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After 22 years the makers have returned with a sequel Gadar: The Katha Continues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lead cast Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have returned to their titular roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The two actors and the character were highly loved and received critical acclaim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Gadar 2 release let's see actresses who rejected the role of Sakina.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol turned down the offer because of the casting of lead hero Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected because she didn’t want to work in an action film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having worked with Sunny Deol in Tridev Madhuri Dixit didn’t want to work with him again.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sridevi didn’t want to work with Sunny Deol hence she also turned down the offer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan refused to star in Gadar because of her busy schedule as her dates weren’t matching.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
