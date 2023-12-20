Gadar 2 to 12th Fail, the Top 10 surprise hits of 2023

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

Farzi saw Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor debuting in the OTT space. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series is one of the most watched series of 2023 created by Raj and DK. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh was a highly anticipated web series on Netflix. The episodes bowled over fans. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The audience loved the pairing of Rana and Venkatesh. The action was gore yet exhilarating. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bapjpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is based on Godmen misusing their power to take advantage of young women. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was so loved by everyone that it had a limited theatrical release as well.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen played the role of Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The series focused on the journey of Shreegauri and her petition to recognise transgender as the third gender. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan started the year with a bang despite controversies around it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film made a box office collection of Rs 1050.8 crore worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey became a huge success upon release. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

12th Fail minted Rs 63 crores gross. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 smashed box office records and how! Sunny Deol starrer had an India-Pakistan angle which got the audience to theatres. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While Animal seems on its way to breaking Gadar 2's record, this one will be a surprise hit to remember.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke surprised fans too. It minted Rs 115.89 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan was loved by the masses too. It made Rs 125.8 crores worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was a humungous success. It collected Rs 302 worldwide. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salaar: Runtime, release date, budget and more

 

 Find Out More