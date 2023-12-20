Gadar 2 to 12th Fail, the Top 10 surprise hits of 2023
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Farzi saw Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor debuting in the OTT space.
The series is one of the most watched series of 2023 created by Raj and DK.
Rana Naidu starring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh was a highly anticipated web series on Netflix. The episodes bowled over fans.
The audience loved the pairing of Rana and Venkatesh. The action was gore yet exhilarating.
Manoj Bapjpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is based on Godmen misusing their power to take advantage of young women.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was so loved by everyone that it had a limited theatrical release as well.
Sushmita Sen played the role of Shreegauri Sawant in Taali.
The series focused on the journey of Shreegauri and her petition to recognise transgender as the third gender.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan started the year with a bang despite controversies around it.
The film made a box office collection of Rs 1050.8 crore worldwide.
12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey became a huge success upon release.
12th Fail minted Rs 63 crores gross.
Gadar 2 smashed box office records and how! Sunny Deol starrer had an India-Pakistan angle which got the audience to theatres.
While Animal seems on its way to breaking Gadar 2's record, this one will be a surprise hit to remember.
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke surprised fans too. It minted Rs 115.89 crores.
Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan was loved by the masses too. It made Rs 125.8 crores worldwide.
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was a humungous success. It collected Rs 302 worldwide.
