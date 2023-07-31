Gadar 2 to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Top 10 Bollywood movies about India Pakistan relationship

Bollywood movies that highlight the unconventional India-Pakistan relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023
Gadar 2 is an upcoming new movie sequel to the 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is about Tara Singh marrying a Muslim girl during the India-Pakistan partition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is an ode to India-Pakistan relations as a Hanuman devotee takes a young child back to her home in the neighboring country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Diana Penty unknowingly travels to Pakistan when she runs away from her wedding to marry her boyfriend and how people from neighbouring country help her return home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film centers around an alien but also shows the love of an Indian girl and a Pakistani boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film shows enduring love between two lovers across the border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film revolves around two battalion captains who develop friendships off the battlefield.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is a satirical take on religious conflicts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie shows a bond between India and Pakistan through cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is a story of Indian and Pakistani soldiers creating a bond on an isolated border.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
