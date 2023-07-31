Gadar 2 to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Top 10 Bollywood movies about India Pakistan relationship

Bollywood movies that highlight the unconventional India-Pakistan relationship.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 31, 2023

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is an upcoming new movie sequel to the 2001 blockbuster hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is about Tara Singh marrying a Muslim girl during the India-Pakistan partition.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The film is an ode to India-Pakistan relations as a Hanuman devotee takes a young child back to her home in the neighboring country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Happy Bhaag Jaayegi

Diana Penty unknowingly travels to Pakistan when she runs away from her wedding to marry her boyfriend and how people from neighbouring country help her return home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK

The film centers around an alien but also shows the love of an Indian girl and a Pakistani boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veer Zaara

The film shows enduring love between two lovers across the border.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

War Chhod Na Yaar

The film revolves around two battalion captains who develop friendships off the battlefield.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bangistan

This movie is a satirical take on religious conflicts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Filmistaan

The movie shows a bond between India and Pakistan through cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kya Dilli Kya Lahore

The movie is a story of Indian and Pakistani soldiers creating a bond on an isolated border.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and more top 10 South Indian actresses slay in ethnic wear

 

 Find Out More