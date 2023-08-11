Gadar 2 to become Sunny Deol's first 100 crore club film? Check his Top BO collection so far

Gadar 2 is the sequel to a film with the same title and it was a huge hit back then in 2001. The film hit the screens today and opened to amazing reviews at the box office.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 11, 2023

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

This film is one of the biggest hits in Sunny Deol's career. This film collected Rs 265 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border

A war drama based on the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and collected Rs 61 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghatak: Lethal

Sunny Deol's portrayal of a man seeking revenge against a corrupt politician garnered praise and it collected Rs 18 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeet

This romantic-action film, featuring Sunny Deol in a lead role and collected Rs 61 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darr

This one of the best films of Sunny Deol collected beyond Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yamla Pagla Deewana

This film collected nothing less than Rs 89 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apne

A heartwarming family drama featuring real-life father and sons Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, this film struck a chord with audiences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultanat

This historical drama film collected more than Rs 30 crore at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaakhen

This action-packed film of Sunny Deol collected Rs 11 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth starrer collects 52 crore, breaks these massive Tamil movie records

 

 Find Out More