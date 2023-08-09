Gadar 2 to break box office records? Here's what it has to achieve to create history

Expectations on this film are high and the lead actors have been promoting the film in every possible way

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Gadar 2

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 11 and fans of the actor are waiting to watch him in action on the big screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is expected to hit and break many existing box office records of Bollywood. Well, here is what it has to achieve.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

This Shah Rukh Khan starrer has collected Rs 543 crore at the box office and Gadar 2 has to collect beyond it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dangal

Aamir Khan starrer has collected Rs 387 crore at Indian box office and Gadar 2 seems to be having all the potential to cross this.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This film went on to collect Rs 320 crore at the box office and Gadar 2 has to cross this record box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

PK

This film has also collected nothing less than Rs 340 at the box office and audiences have to love Gadar 2 as much as they loved PK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanju

Gadar 2 has to collect as much as Rs 342 to break the record created by the Ranbir Kapoor starrer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Urfi Javed designs clothes for Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists; a look at her Top 10 whackiest looks ever

 

 Find Out More