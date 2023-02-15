Gadar 2: Top 10 things to know about the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is an upcoming romantic period action drama which will release on August 11, 2023. Here's all you need to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is an upcoming romantic period action drama film which will be directed by Anil Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and more in main roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Vivek Shouk, Mithlesh Chaturvedi and more stars who were in Gadar will not be seen in part 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will reportedly release on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Audiences will witness Tara Singh and Sakeen Ali Singh fighting for their love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The makers of Gadar 2 want the songs of their film to become a rage like the case with Gadar Ek Prem Katha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali Singh's son Charanjeet Singh's love story will leave everyone amazed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali Singh's chemistry in Gadar has been phenomenal and they will spill magic in Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 will have the reprised version of Udja Kale Kawa which is a tribute to Tara and Sakina's love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Gadar 2, audiences will get to see Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh's full-fledged action scenes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
