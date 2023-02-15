Gadar 2: Top 10 things to know about the Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is an upcoming romantic period action drama which will release on August 11, 2023. Here's all you need to know.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2023

Gadar 2: Here's all you need to know

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is an upcoming romantic period action drama film which will be directed by Anil Sharma.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Cast

The film will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and more in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: These actors will not be seen

Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Vivek Shouk, Mithlesh Chaturvedi and more stars who were in Gadar will not be seen in part 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Release date

The film will reportedly release on August 11, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Storyline and plot

Audiences will witness Tara Singh and Sakeen Ali Singh fighting for their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Songs

The makers of Gadar 2 want the songs of their film to become a rage like the case with Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: New love story

Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali Singh's son Charanjeet Singh's love story will leave everyone amazed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's chemistry

Tara Singh and Sakeena Ali Singh's chemistry in Gadar has been phenomenal and they will spill magic in Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Udja Kale Kawa reprised version

Gadar 2 will have the reprised version of Udja Kale Kawa which is a tribute to Tara and Sakina's love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2: Action scenes of Sunny Deol

In Gadar 2, audiences will get to see Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh's full-fledged action scenes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Did you these Top 10 Bollywood stars don't drink or smoke?

 

 Find Out More