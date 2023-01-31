Gadar 2 Top 10 updates that'll leave you excited for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in Gadar 2. Here are a few facts about the movie which you need to know before watching the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023
Anil Sharma made Gadar in 2001 with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel which was a blockbuster. The sequel to the film has come after 2 decades.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The shooting of the movie has been completed and it is now in the post-production stage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel will take us down memory lane however Amrish Puri's presence will be missed. He played Ameesha's dad in the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film has been shot in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and Madhya Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has been shot at 2 locales in MP. Some scenes have been taken near the army camp in Mandu, MP.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny and Ameesha will be seen together after a long time this year.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny is all in a rugged avatar which will surely remind you of his 2001 movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tough-looking Sunny will be seen uprooting cartwheels and you will remember his famous scenes and dialogues from the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunnyy's first look has been kept which will surely make everyone feel nostalgic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 is expected to be a superhit movie as Gadar was a blockbuster hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!