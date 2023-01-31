Gadar 2 Top 10 updates that'll leave you excited for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel will be next seen in Gadar 2. Here are a few facts about the movie which you need to know before watching the movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Gadar 2 after two decades

Anil Sharma made Gadar in 2001 with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel which was a blockbuster. The sequel to the film has come after 2 decades.

Post-production

The shooting of the movie has been completed and it is now in the post-production stage.

Nostalgia

The sequel will take us down memory lane however Amrish Puri's presence will be missed. He played Ameesha's dad in the film.

Shooting locale

The film has been shot in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal and Madhya Pradesh.

About the locations

The movie has been shot at 2 locales in MP. Some scenes have been taken near the army camp in Mandu, MP.

Reunion

Sunny and Ameesha will be seen together after a long time this year.

Rugged Sunny

Sunny is all in a rugged avatar which will surely remind you of his 2001 movie.

Iconic scenes

Tough-looking Sunny will be seen uprooting cartwheels and you will remember his famous scenes and dialogues from the movie.

First look remembered

Sunnyy's first look has been kept which will surely make everyone feel nostalgic.

Superhit predicted

Gadar 2 is expected to be a superhit movie as Gadar was a blockbuster hit.

