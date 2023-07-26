Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film promises these 10 things for OG and new fans

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Gadar 2 Trailer

Fans have declared it a hit. Here is what we can expect..

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action packed

Sunny as Tara is ready to pack punches and land those kicks

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jeete is here

Utkarsh Sharma plays the charming Jeete

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New villains

Manish Wadhwa steps in as the new baddie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sakina's charm

Ameesha has kept the innocence of the role

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Songs

The two iconic songs have been retained

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eternal love

The romance of Tara and Sakina looks fresh

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mom's love

We have to see how Ameesha does in this film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mass value

This line said by Utkash Sharma will get seetis in halls

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Macho man

Sunny Deol fans feel he is as perfect as Tara since Gadar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suspense

We have to see if Jeete makes it back home

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New romance

Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur look pretty

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Emotions

Gadar 2 has the emotions which made 90s films hits

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dialogues

Sunny Deol fans will love the dialogues which ring a bell

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan song Zinda Banda and more top Bollywood numbers that cost a bomb

 

 Find Out More