Gadar 2 vs Jawan: Ameesha Patel reacts to comparisons, ‘I don’t think…’

Post the success of Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel reacts to her film's BO comparison with Jawan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2.

Reprised role after 2 decades

Ameesha made a comeback reprising her role of Sakina after 22 years.

Fans love for Sakina

Fans showered love on her as she returned to big screens and her iconic character Sakina in Gadar 2 was highly praised.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Gadar 2 made an impressive business collecting Rs 522 crore at the box office.

Gadar 2 vs Jawan

A month later to Gadar 2 release Shah Rukh Khan’s big ticket Jawan took up the screens and people have been comparing both films.

Ameesha Patel on Gadar 2 vs Jawan

Ameesha Patel reacted to Jawan’s box office collection comparison with her film Gadar 2.

No comparison

In an interview with Zoom she said, “I don’t think Jawan fever and Gadar 2 fever should be compared. Both are different films.”

Vicious circle

She added, It’s natural when a film has had its run, something else will come. After Jawan something else will come.

Hopes every film gets loved

Ameesha Patel hopes this process continues and the audience gives love to every film.

Gadar 2 fever

It's been 44 days of theatrical release but Gadar 2 fever is still high among fans.

