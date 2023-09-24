Gadar 2 vs Jawan: Ameesha Patel reacts to comparisons, ‘I don’t think…’

Post the success of Gadar 2 Ameesha Patel reacts to her film's BO comparison with JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Ameesha Patel is currently riding high on the success of Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha made a comeback reprising her role of Sakina after 22 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans showered love on her as she returned to big screens and her iconic character Sakina in Gadar 2 was highly praised.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 made an impressive business collecting Rs 522 crore at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A month later to Gadar 2 release Shah Rukh Khan’s big ticket Jawan took up the screens and people have been comparing both films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel reacted to Jawan’s box office collection comparison with her film Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In an interview with Zoom she said, “I don’t think Jawan fever and Gadar 2 fever should be compared. Both are different films.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She added, It’s natural when a film has had its run, something else will come. After Jawan something else will come.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel hopes this process continues and the audience gives love to every film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's been 44 days of theatrical release but Gadar 2 fever is still high among fans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
