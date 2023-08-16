Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope for a new record; here's looking at possible challenges

Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope that Jawan breaks records of Pathaan and the Sunny Deol film, let us take an objective look at the box office scenario

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023