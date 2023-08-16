Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope for a new record; here's looking at possible challenges

Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope that Jawan breaks records of Pathaan and the Sunny Deol film, let us take an objective look at the box office scenario

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Gadar 2 shatters the box office

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie has made Rs 228 crores in five days

All eyes on Jawan

People are wondering if Jawan can break that record in India

Gadar 2 advantage

The movie got the advantage of the Independence Day fervor and holiday

Will Jawan take off on a high note?

The pre-release buzz for Jawan is superb in overseas and South India

Gadar 2 has clean run

Despite competition from OMG 2, Gadar 2 has ten days more in hand to work magic

Jawan team needs to hype up

While SRK fans are gung-ho, many feel on-ground promotions of Jawan need to be strengthened

Gadar 2 brand name

Gadar 2 running mostly because of Sunny Deol and nationalist sentiment

Jawan facing negativity

SRK fans are annoyed that some Twitter critics are saying buzz is low

Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is coming in between on August 25, 2023

Enough time for Dream Girl 2

If the movie clicks it should recover money before Jawan

Jawan team deep in thought

SRK and Nayanthara's Jawan made on Rs 300 crores

Salaar

After Jawan, Prabhas is coming to the theatres with Salaar

