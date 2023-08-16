Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope for a new record; here's looking at possible challenges

Gadar 2 Vs Jawan: As Shah Rukh Khan fans hope that Jawan breaks records of Pathaan and the Sunny Deol film, let us take an objective look at the box office scenarioSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel movie has made Rs 228 crores in five daysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
People are wondering if Jawan can break that record in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie got the advantage of the Independence Day fervor and holidaySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The pre-release buzz for Jawan is superb in overseas and South IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite competition from OMG 2, Gadar 2 has ten days more in hand to work magicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
While SRK fans are gung-ho, many feel on-ground promotions of Jawan need to be strengthenedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 running mostly because of Sunny Deol and nationalist sentimentSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK fans are annoyed that some Twitter critics are saying buzz is lowSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Dream Girl 2 is coming in between on August 25, 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If the movie clicks it should recover money before JawanSource: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK and Nayanthara's Jawan made on Rs 300 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
After Jawan, Prabhas is coming to the theatres with SalaarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
