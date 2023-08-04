Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Advance booking shows who will win box office battle

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will lock horns in theaters next FridaySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Gadar 2 and Omg 2 are scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.
The release of the two most awaited Bollywood movies calls for a box office clash.
Sunny Deol's and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movies will lock horn on the same day.
Citing the crazy hype for noth movies it is wondered which film will lead the box office numbers
According to Sacnilk reports, Gadar 2 has so far sold 56,000 tickets.
Till now the total earning is 1.47 crore.
According to Sacnilk report, Oh My God 2 has sold out 7,300 tickets.
The film has so far made Rs 25lakhs from advance booking.
Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 all time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
OMG 2 is a sequel to 2012's critically acclaimed Oh My God.
Fans have huge expectations from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: The Katha Continues
Similar to Gadar 2, fans are eagerly waiting for OMG 2 headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.
