Gadar 2 vs OMG 2: Advance booking shows who will win box office battle

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will lock horns in theaters next Friday

Rupal Purohit

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 release

Gadar 2 and Omg 2 are scheduled to release on 11th August 2023.

Box office clash

The release of the two most awaited Bollywood movies calls for a box office clash.

Same Day release

Sunny Deol’s and Akshay Kumar’s highly anticipated movies will lock horn on the same day.

Fans hype

Citing the crazy hype for noth movies it is wondered which film will lead the box office numbers

Gadar 2 advance booking

According to Sacnilk reports, Gadar 2 has so far sold 56,000 tickets.

Gadar 2 advance booking collection

Till now the total earning is 1.47 crore.

OMG 2 advance booking

According to Sacnilk report, Oh My God 2 has sold out 7,300 tickets.

OMG 2 advance booking collection

The film has so far made Rs 25lakhs from advance booking.

Gadar: The Katha Continues

Gadar 2 is a sequel to 2001 all time blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Oh My God 2

OMG 2 is a sequel to 2012’s critically acclaimed Oh My God.

Gadar 2

Fans have huge expectations from Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar: The Katha Continues

OMG 2

Similar to Gadar 2, fans are eagerly waiting for OMG 2 headlined by Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi.

