Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office: Akshay Kumar film a washout, Sunny Deol set for smashing opening

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 wins box office clash in advance booking trend

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will have a big clash at the box office.

Release date

Both most awaited films will release on 11th August 2023.

Advance booking

With 3 days to go the advance booking of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 has got us excited.

Sunny Deol comeback

Seeing the advance booking status Sunny Deol is set to make a roaring return.

Akshay Kumar headliner

Akshay Kumar is also geared up for a massive opening but will have to struggle.

Gadar 2

Gadar: The Katha Continues being a sequel of a cult classic has attracted a large section of the audience.

OMG 2

Oh My God 2 is already going through a tough run.

Gadar 2 advance booking

3 days ahead of the release Gadar 2 has collected Rs 5.30 crore in advance booking.

OMG 2 advance booking

OMG 2 status is surprisingly low with 82 lakh collection in advance booking at the box office.

Oh My God 2

Will Akshay Kumar rack up another average film to his credit or will OMG 2 make wonders after the release?

Gadar: The Katha Continues

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is expected to open with flying colours.

Advance booking data

The data is according to various sources and reports.

