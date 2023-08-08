Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 box office: Akshay Kumar film a washout, Sunny Deol set for smashing opening

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 wins box office clash in advance booking trendSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
Gadar 2 and OMG 2 will have a big clash at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both most awaited films will release on 11th August 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With 3 days to go the advance booking of Gadar 2 and OMG 2 has got us excited.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing the advance booking status Sunny Deol is set to make a roaring return.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is also geared up for a massive opening but will have to struggle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar: The Katha Continues being a sequel of a cult classic has attracted a large section of the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Oh My God 2 is already going through a tough run.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 days ahead of the release Gadar 2 has collected Rs 5.30 crore in advance booking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG 2 status is surprisingly low with 82 lakh collection in advance booking at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Will Akshay Kumar rack up another average film to his credit or will OMG 2 make wonders after the release?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is expected to open with flying colours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The data is according to various sources and reports.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
