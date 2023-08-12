Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 day 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol continues to beat Akshay Kumar

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 advance booking collection for day 2

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2

The most awaited Gadar 2 and OMG 2 had a big clash at the box office but received a positive response releasing on 11th August 2023.

Gadar 2 day 1 collection

Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 had a massive booking with a collection of Rs 40.10 crore.

OMG 2 day 1 collection

Akshay Kumar OMG 2 too entered 2 digit opening but had a slow opening with Rs 10.26 crore on opening day.

Second highest opener

Gadar: The Katha Continues becomes the second highest opener in 2023 after Pathaan.

Positive response

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar breaks his streak of flop movies after Raksha Bandhan, Selfie, and others.

Box office collection

After day 1 collection all eyes are on Saturday day 2 box office collection.

Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 advance booking

Citing the advance booking of day 2 for both the movies Sunny Deol continues to beat Akshay Kumar.

Gadar 2 day 2 advance booking

Gadar 2 has so far earned Rs 17 crore gross in 2nd day advance booking.

Gadar 2 day 1 advance booking

The advance booking collection of Gadar 2 for release day was Rs 17.73 crore.

OMG 2 advance booking

Oh My God 2 has shown a jump of 55% in advance booking for day 2.

OMG 2 day 2 advance booking

The advance booking of Akshay Kumar starrer for the 2nd day is Rs 5.45 crore.

OMG 2 day 1 advance booking

The advance booking collection of OMG 2 for release day was Rs 3.50 crore.

