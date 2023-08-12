Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 day 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol continues to beat Akshay Kumar

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 advance booking collection for day 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 12, 2023
The most awaited Gadar 2 and OMG 2 had a big clash at the box office but received a positive response releasing on 11th August 2023.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 had a massive booking with a collection of Rs 40.10 crore.
Akshay Kumar OMG 2 too entered 2 digit opening but had a slow opening with Rs 10.26 crore on opening day.
Gadar: The Katha Continues becomes the second highest opener in 2023 after Pathaan.
On the other hand, Akshay Kumar breaks his streak of flop movies after Raksha Bandhan, Selfie, and others.
After day 1 collection all eyes are on Saturday day 2 box office collection.
Citing the advance booking of day 2 for both the movies Sunny Deol continues to beat Akshay Kumar.
Gadar 2 has so far earned Rs 17 crore gross in 2nd day advance booking.
The advance booking collection of Gadar 2 for release day was Rs 17.73 crore.
Oh My God 2 has shown a jump of 55% in advance booking for day 2.
The advance booking of Akshay Kumar starrer for the 2nd day is Rs 5.45 crore.
The advance booking collection of OMG 2 for release day was Rs 3.50 crore.
