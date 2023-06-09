Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Vs Animal to battle at box office? Here's a look at some of Bollywood's epic clashes [View List]

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Vs Animal to battle at box office? Let us rewind through some of the biggest clashes over the years and which films emerged winners [View List]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

OMG 2 Vs Gadar 2

OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are going to clash at the box office on August 11, 2023. Two macho stars of the 90s will battle it out and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2

The big film of the Independence Day weekend is Gadar 2. The old movie has

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal

Animal was also supposed to come on August 11. Ranbir Kapoor fans wonder if the film is postponed

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar announced today morning that OMG 2 is coming on August 11, 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veer Zaara Vs Aitraaz

Veer Zaara made Rs 98 crores at the global box office. Aitraaz made Rs 26 crores on a budget of Rs 11 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haider Vs Bang Bang

For its genre Haider was a success. It made Rs 90 crores while Bang Bang made Rs 271 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lagaan Vs Gadar

Lagaan which has cult status now made Rs 60 crores worldwide. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha made Rs 78 crores emerging winner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Vs Shivaay

In 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office. Karan Johar won due to overseas collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MicrosoftTeams-image (340)

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Tak Hain Jaan Vs Sons Of Sardaar

Considered as one of Shah Rukh Khan's weak films, JTJH made Rs 230 crores plus worldwide. Sons Of Sardaar wound up at Rs 170 crores worlwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Om Shanti Om Vs Saawariya

In 2007, Farah Khan's directorial debut and SLB's Saawariya clashed. The former won the race with Rs 150 crores collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Second thoughts

If there is need, which film do you feel should postpone out of Animal or OMG 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top Bollywood films that had blockbuster written on them but couldn't be made

 

 Find Out More