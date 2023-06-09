Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Vs Animal to battle at box office? Here's a look at some of Bollywood's epic clashes [View List]

Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 Vs Animal to battle at box office? Let us rewind through some of the biggest clashes over the years and which films emerged winners [View List]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are going to clash at the box office on August 11, 2023. Two macho stars of the 90s will battle it out and how!
The big film of the Independence Day weekend is Gadar 2. The old movie has
Animal was also supposed to come on August 11. Ranbir Kapoor fans wonder if the film is postponed
Akshay Kumar announced today morning that OMG 2 is coming on August 11, 2023.
Veer Zaara made Rs 98 crores at the global box office. Aitraaz made Rs 26 crores on a budget of Rs 11 crores.
For its genre Haider was a success. It made Rs 90 crores while Bang Bang made Rs 271 crores.
Lagaan which has cult status now made Rs 60 crores worldwide. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha made Rs 78 crores emerging winner.
In 2016, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay clashed at the box office. Karan Johar won due to overseas collection.
Considered as one of Shah Rukh Khan's weak films, JTJH made Rs 230 crores plus worldwide. Sons Of Sardaar wound up at Rs 170 crores worlwide.
In 2007, Farah Khan's directorial debut and SLB's Saawariya clashed. The former won the race with Rs 150 crores collection.
If there is need, which film do you feel should postpone out of Animal or OMG 2
