Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer vs Bhola Shankar: August box office report so far

Here's how much the recently released four movies earned at the box office

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Four movies released on August 11

It was a big weekend for the film industry with four highly anticipated movies releasing at the same time.

Bollywood vs South films

Box office experienced a storm not only in Bollywood but in the South film industry also.

Box office clash

The box office saw a huge clash between Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer and Bhola Shankar.

August box office report

Let's see how these four movies from Bollywood and Kollywood performed.

Jailer

Jailer a thriller mystery starring Rajinikanth released in theaters on 10th August and has contributed the highest to the BO collection.

Jailer box office collection

Made at a budget of Rs 200 crore the film has collected over Rs 450 crore in 7 days.

Gadar 2

As per August BO reports card, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is in second position.

Gadar 2 box office collection

Having released on August 11 the film has made an impressive business of Rs 268.48 crore.

OMG 2

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 has also received a positive response from the audience.

OMG 2 box office collection

The film on social subject has collected Rs 80 crore at the box office.

Bhola Shankar

Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia’s movie was most awaited but it didn’t perform to the expectation.

Bhola Shankar box office collection

Bhola Shankar has collected only Rs 33 crore after it hit the theaters on 11th August 2023.

