Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 vs Jailer vs Bhola Shankar: August box office report so far

Here's how much the recently released four movies earned at the box office
It was a big weekend for the film industry with four highly anticipated movies releasing at the same time.
Box office experienced a storm not only in Bollywood but in the South film industry also.
The box office saw a huge clash between Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer and Bhola Shankar.
Let's see how these four movies from Bollywood and Kollywood performed.
Jailer a thriller mystery starring Rajinikanth released in theaters on 10th August and has contributed the highest to the BO collection.
Made at a budget of Rs 200 crore the film has collected over Rs 450 crore in 7 days.
As per August BO reports card, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is in second position.
Having released on August 11 the film has made an impressive business of Rs 268.48 crore.
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 has also received a positive response from the audience.
The film on social subject has collected Rs 80 crore at the box office.
Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia's movie was most awaited but it didn't perform to the expectation.
Bhola Shankar has collected only Rs 33 crore after it hit the theaters on 11th August 2023.
