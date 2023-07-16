Gadar 2: Who is Simrat Kaur making her debut in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film?
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023
Simrat Kaur is one of the most stunning actresses in India.
The diva is renowned for her bold acting and today she turned a year older.
Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma dropped her an adorable wish.
He wished Simrat by saying that may she always keep smiling like her smile in the photo.
Simrat in return replied by thanking Anil.
She also called Anil sir and mentioned that she cannot wait to witness the biggest blockbuster which is their movie Gadar 2.
Simrat also said that with the blessings of Anil she will shine bright.
The diva is renowned for her bold roles in films and is admired by millions for her fashion quotient.
Simrat worked mainly in the South Indian film industry, but the moment she grabbed an important role in Gadar 2.
The entire north started recognizing the stunning actress.
She had previously worked in the film, Soni.
Grabbing a role in Gadar 2 had been a major push in her professional career.
