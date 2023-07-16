Gadar 2: Who is Simrat Kaur making her debut in Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel film?

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Simrat Kaur is one of the most stunning actresses in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The diva is renowned for her bold acting and today she turned a year older.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma dropped her an adorable wish.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He wished Simrat by saying that may she always keep smiling like her smile in the photo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simrat in return replied by thanking Anil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also called Anil sir and mentioned that she cannot wait to witness the biggest blockbuster which is their movie Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simrat also said that with the blessings of Anil she will shine bright.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The diva is renowned for her bold roles in films and is admired by millions for her fashion quotient.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simrat worked mainly in the South Indian film industry, but the moment she grabbed an important role in Gadar 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The entire north started recognizing the stunning actress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She had previously worked in the film, Soni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grabbing a role in Gadar 2 had been a major push in her professional career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka-SRK's alleged Nikah rumours

 

 Find Out More