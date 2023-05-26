Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol was rejected by THESE actresses

Before Gadar 2, we have made a list of Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Sunny Deol.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Kajol

Kajol was offered the role of Sakina for Gadar. She refused to do it as it had Sunny Deol.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit reportedly rejected Gadar as she had earlier worked with Sunny Deol in Tridev.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Gadar as it was an action movie.

Sridevi

Sridevi reportedly had also refused to work with Sunny Deol.

Soni Razdan

Soni Razdan could not do Gadar reportedly due to date issues

Nimrat Khaira

Nimrat Khaira refused to do Gadar 2 because of farmers' protest.

Gadar sequel

Gadar was a hit film and Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

Blockbuster

One of the top movies of 2001 was Gadar.

Hit

Gadar showed the pretty chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha.

Fan base

Gadar had a tremendous fan base.

Gadar 2 expectation

Sunny Deol will play Tara Singh in Gadar 2.

Story continued

Gadar 2 will take place from where the story ended 22 years back.

