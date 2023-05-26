Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol was rejected by THESE actresses

Before Gadar 2, we have made a list of Bollywood actresses who refused to work with Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Kajol was offered the role of Sakina for Gadar. She refused to do it as it had Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhuri Dixit reportedly rejected Gadar as she had earlier worked with Sunny Deol in Tridev.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected Gadar as it was an action movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi reportedly had also refused to work with Sunny Deol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soni Razdan could not do Gadar reportedly due to date issuesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimrat Khaira refused to do Gadar 2 because of farmers' protest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar was a hit film and Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the top movies of 2001 was Gadar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar showed the pretty chemistry between Sunny and Ameesha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar had a tremendous fan base.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol will play Tara Singh in Gadar 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 will take place from where the story ended 22 years back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!