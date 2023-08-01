Gadar and more Top 10 Bollywood movies banned in Pakistan

Here is a list of 10 such well-known Bollywood films that the nation of Pakistan has banned.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Aug 01, 2023

Gadar

Gadar showed an Indian marrying a Pakistani so got banned.

Padman

Padman was banned in Pakistan as the government felt the topic was against religion and culture.

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa got banned as Pakistan government had an issue with Sonam Kapoor's character as a Muslim girl.

Baby

Baby got banned due to the negative image of Muslims.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag got banned as Farhan Akhtar told in a dialogue, "Mujhse nahi hoga. Main Pakistan nahi jaonga.”

Phantom

Phantom was banned because Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was portrayed badly.

Tere Bin Laden

Tere Bin Laden got banned as Islamist extremists could use it as an attack.

Border

Border was banned due to its base on the India-Pakistan war.

Lakshya

Lakshya could not charm Pakistan.

Raazi

Raazi showed Pakistan in a bad light so got banned.

