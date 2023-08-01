Gadar and more Top 10 Bollywood movies banned in Pakistan

Here is a list of 10 such well-known Bollywood films that the nation of Pakistan has banned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Gadar showed an Indian marrying a Pakistani so got banned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padman was banned in Pakistan as the government felt the topic was against religion and culture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raanjhanaa got banned as Pakistan government had an issue with Sonam Kapoor's character as a Muslim girl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baby got banned due to the negative image of Muslims.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag got banned as Farhan Akhtar told in a dialogue, "Mujhse nahi hoga. Main Pakistan nahi jaonga.”Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phantom was banned because Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed was portrayed badly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin Laden got banned as Islamist extremists could use it as an attack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Border was banned due to its base on the India-Pakistan war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lakshya could not charm Pakistan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi showed Pakistan in a bad light so got banned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pakistani government has forbidden a few Bollywood films for a variety of reasons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These movies were banned as the nation of Pakstan was not portrayed in a good light.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
