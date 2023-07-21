Gadar and more top 10 Bollywood movies banned in Pakistan

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Border based on India Pakistan war refrained from release in the neighbouring country.

Pakistani government thought the topic of Padman is against their culture and religion.

Raanjhanaa was banned in Pakistan because they thought Sonam Kapoor’s character is problematic for their girls.

Phantom was banned in the neighbouring country because the character of Hafiz Saeed was shown negatively.

Lakshya was also banned in Pakistan.

Sunny Deol’s Gadar was banned because it is based on India Pakistan war and how an Indian marries a girl from neighbouring country.

Alia Bhatt’s Raazi did not release in Pakistan.

Islamabad and Karachi censor board banned Baby because the film showed negative image of Muslims.

Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger was stopped from release in Pakistan.

Reportedly, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was banned because of a dialogue has Farhan Akhtar saying “Mujhse nahi hoga. Main Pakistan nahi jaonga.”

