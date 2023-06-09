Gadar: Not Ameesha Patel but THIS was the first choice for Sunny Deol's film, check trivia

It was this actress who was selected for Gadar, before Ameesha Patel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 2001 film Gadar is all up for a sequel.
Reportedly Ameesha Patel was not the first choice for the movie.
Reportedly Kajol was the first choice for Gadar.
Reportedly Neelam Kothari was also a strong contender for Gadar.
Reportedly director Anil Sharma had approached many big actresses but he confessed that Neelam was not one of them.
Anil Sharma reportedly was told that many big actresses did not like the storyline and did not want to do a period film.
The makers did 400 auditions before finalizing on Ameesha Patel.
Ameesha as Sakina was in the top-grossing movie of 2001.
Ameesha had to undergo a 12-hour-long audition before she got the role to play.
Gadar was helmed by Anil Sharma and had Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey.
