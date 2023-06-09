Gadar: Not Ameesha Patel but THIS was the first choice for Sunny Deol's film, check trivia

It was this actress who was selected for Gadar, before Ameesha Patel.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

Sequel

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's 2001 film Gadar is all up for a sequel.

First choice

Reportedly Ameesha Patel was not the first choice for the movie.

First choice

Kajol

Reportedly Kajol was the first choice for Gadar.

Neelam

Reportedly Neelam Kothari was also a strong contender for Gadar.

Anil Sharma-Neelam

Reportedly director Anil Sharma had approached many big actresses but he confessed that Neelam was not one of them.

Gadar

Anil Sharma reportedly was told that many big actresses did not like the storyline and did not want to do a period film.

400 auditions

The makers did 400 auditions before finalizing on Ameesha Patel.

Gadar

Ameesha as Sakina was in the top-grossing movie of 2001.

Audition

Ameesha had to undergo a 12-hour-long audition before she got the role to play.

About

Gadar was helmed by Anil Sharma and had Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel along with Amrish Puri, Om Puri, and Lillete Dubey.

